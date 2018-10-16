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Shocking New Evidence In Scalia Death Part Two
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910 views • October 16, 2018
Over 2 ½ years after the untimely and mysterious death of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, President Donald Trump has just learned of new revelations that have come to light about the day he died.David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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