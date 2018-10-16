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Blogger Lives Matter: China Jails Those Who Mock National Anthem
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28 views • October 16, 2018
David Knight takes a mocking look at the Chinese national anthem after China condemned a “netizen” to “seriously watch patriotic publicity films”, “self-rectification” &15 days jail for unsocial conduct that didn’t sufficiently praise & worship Dear Leader. Meanwhile, the Chinese economy is crashing and may take Apple profits with it. Did Google & Apple sell out for this?
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