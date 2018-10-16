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Campaign Trail of Tears: Warren’s REAL Cherokee Connection
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28 views • October 16, 2018
Elizabeth Warren’s DNA test results are in — is 0.09% a pass? The Cherokee Nation is angry and her REAL ancestral connection to the Cherokee may backfire. David Knight looks at Warren’s true DNA — communism masked as populism. And, Hillary’s DNA shows only a trace of reptilian but perhaps too much to get her security clearance renewed.
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