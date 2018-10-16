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Dana Loesch: Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is a Gift to the GOP
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16 views • October 16, 2018
"Like so many of these shiny objects that people get totally excited about... once you get close enough you start to see that it ain't so shiny. I think [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] is crumbling under the pressure of answering questions." —Dana Loesch
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