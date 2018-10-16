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Lindsey Graham talks immigration, midterms, Warren DNA test
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223 views • October 16, 2018
On 'Fox & Friends,' the Republican senator speaks out on border policy, the Kavanaugh confirmation's impact on midterm elections and announces he will take a DNA test on his own alleged Cherokee heritage.
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