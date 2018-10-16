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Media Picks and Chooses Stories to Cover Based on Their Agenda
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6 views • October 16, 2018
"When the story has an AR-15, when the story has anything they can use to invoke emotion in the case, it will be covered intensely, repeatedly, over and over and over and over. When the story doesn't have those elements and, God forbid, the story involves a good guy with a gun, at best, you'll get light coverage." —Dan Bongino
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