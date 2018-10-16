© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holton: Dishonesty of Maddow and the Left is Disgusting
Follow
0
Share
Report
6 views • October 16, 2018
“The dishonesty of the left really is what’s disgusting here. This whole narrative is really just half-truths and outright falsehoods… Rachel Maddow you are one of the most dishonest, disgusting people I’ve ever seen.”
–Veteran Army Ranger Chuck Holton
–Veteran Army Ranger Chuck Holton
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.