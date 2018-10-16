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Rachel Maddow: Where Are Your Tears For America’s Children?
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6 views • October 16, 2018
"Rachel Maddow... Where were your tears for Nisa Mickens? Her dead body was found on the side of the street, brutally beaten, a day before her 16th birthday. She was gruesomely beaten to death by MS-13 gang members. " –Grant Stinchfield
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