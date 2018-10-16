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God's covenant with Abraham Part 1
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28 views • October 16, 2018
God promised Abraham he would be the Father of MANY NATIONS.
Genesis 17:5 - Neither shall thy name any more be called Abram, but thy name shall be Abraham; for a father of many nations have I made thee.
If the "Jews" are all of Abraham, then where are all these MANY "jewish nations". ?
Genesis 17:5 - Neither shall thy name any more be called Abram, but thy name shall be Abraham; for a father of many nations have I made thee.
If the "Jews" are all of Abraham, then where are all these MANY "jewish nations". ?
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