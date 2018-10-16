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STEVE PIECZINIK TALKS ABOUT NEWS MEDIA, SOCIAL MEDIA, AND CURRENT GEOPOLITICS
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38 views • October 16, 2018
Steve Pieczinik talks about the news media, social media, hollywood,
Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Russia, and the U.N.
C 2018 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Russia, and the U.N.
C 2018 Info Wars.
For educational/commentary purpose only.
Info Sense is a non-monetized channel.
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