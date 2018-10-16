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Your Marriage Covenant is till Death
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14 views • October 16, 2018
GOD IS A GOD OF COVENANT. He's also the author of marriage and family. You are therefor never free from your marriage partner unless he or she dies. As long as your covenant spouse is alive, you are married, regardless of paper filed against you or the ruling of a judge.
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