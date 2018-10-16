© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RUTHVEN CITIZEN INVESTIGATOR - TRAILER TWO - THE VOLCANOLOGIST SPEAKS
Follow
0
Share
Report
110 views • October 16, 2018
The Volcanologist speaks in this trailer for Ruthven: Citizen Investigator.
Ruthven: Citizen Investigator is a story about empathy and compassion combined with high-tech adventure, intrigue; innovative technology and complex character development to keep the reader fully engaged to the end of the books. It looks like a movie, but it’s a comic book!
Visit the official website:
RuthvenCitizenInvestigator.weebly.com
© 2016 C. & Q. Bowman Productions. All Rights Reserved
Ruthven: Citizen Investigator is a story about empathy and compassion combined with high-tech adventure, intrigue; innovative technology and complex character development to keep the reader fully engaged to the end of the books. It looks like a movie, but it’s a comic book!
Visit the official website:
RuthvenCitizenInvestigator.weebly.com
© 2016 C. & Q. Bowman Productions. All Rights Reserved
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.