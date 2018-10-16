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RUTHVEN CITIZEN INVESTIGATOR - TRAILER 3 - MENTALITY OF A DESTROYER
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542 views • October 16, 2018
The Volcanologist describes his quest in his own words.
Ruthven: Citizen Investigator is a story about empathy and compassion, combined with high-tech adventure, intrigue; innovative technology and complex character development, to keep the reader fully engaged to the end of the books. It looks like a movie, but it’s a comic book!
Visit the official website:
RuthvenCitizenInvestigator.weebly.com
© 2016 C. & Q. Bowman Productions. All Rights Reserved.
Ruthven: Citizen Investigator is a story about empathy and compassion, combined with high-tech adventure, intrigue; innovative technology and complex character development, to keep the reader fully engaged to the end of the books. It looks like a movie, but it’s a comic book!
Visit the official website:
RuthvenCitizenInvestigator.weebly.com
© 2016 C. & Q. Bowman Productions. All Rights Reserved.
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