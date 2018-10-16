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Bongino Catches Hillary Clinton in Another Lie
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33 views • October 16, 2018
"Hillary Clinton said the Secret Service was guarding her server on her property. I'm telling you as a former Secret Service agent that's not true. That's total garbage. The Secret Service does not protect the Clinton's property. They do not protect their email server." —Dan Bongino
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