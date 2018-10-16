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The Deerfield Gun Rights Champion
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7 views • October 16, 2018
"Organizing grassroots individual groups. Being in front of our village councils, or city councils or board meetings. Getting out there and making ourselves known. Being champions for responsible gun ownership and the responsible exercise of our right.” Daniel Easterday talks to Dana Loesch about his fight to defend our Second Amendment from Deerfield's gun confiscation program." —Dana Loesch
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