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NJ Governor Phil Murphy Wants to Criminalize the Law-Abiding
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3 views • October 16, 2018
“New Jersey is out of control. Its new governor is an anti-gun zealot. A warrior fighting for the confiscation of all firearms. Mark my words that is Governor Phil Murphy’s ultimate goal.” –Grant Stinchfield
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