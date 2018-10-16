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Chris Matthews Claims Trump Supporters Think Like a Cult
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3 views • October 16, 2018
"This is Chris Matthews claiming that Republicans – he must have missed the Tea Party movement by the way – are all following the Borg like this is Star Trek, thinking with the collective hive mind. Chris it's you guys who think with the hive mind and talk in focus group tested talking points." —Dan Bongino
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