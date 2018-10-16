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An Ordinary Woman
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4 views • October 16, 2018
This is a story of an ordinary person who tried to report a crime to the police. A year after I reported (and you can see the consequences) the police in our town, Watertown, Massachusetts, became famous because they caught the 2013 Marathon Bomber. I remember how the townspeople were almost drunk with their hoorays for the cops. I was so isolated and alone. I challenge anyone out there: If you are a victim of a crime, do you feel comfortable approaching your local police? Think about it.
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