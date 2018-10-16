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RELiON Lithium Ion Solar Batteries - PEG Solar
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102 views • October 16, 2018
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, we show you the new line of 48V lithium-ion batteries from ReLion. Lithium-ion batteries last 2-3x longer than a standard battery and they have much higher efficiency. These are a great match for grid-tied solar with battery backup or 100% off-grid systems.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
In this video, we show you the new line of 48V lithium-ion batteries from ReLion. Lithium-ion batteries last 2-3x longer than a standard battery and they have much higher efficiency. These are a great match for grid-tied solar with battery backup or 100% off-grid systems.
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading installer of residential solar power with energy storage. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
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