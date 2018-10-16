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Outback Radian 8048 Pre-wired System - PEG Solar
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17 views • October 16, 2018
http://pegsolar.com/
In this video, Joe interviews Paul Dailey of Outback Power Systems and we are looking at the Outback Radian 8048 hybrid inverter. This is a 100% pre-wired system that greatly reduces installation time and cost. The package comes with the inverter, 2 FM100 charge controllers, and the Mate-3S for system configuration and remote monitoring.
In this video, Joe interviews Paul Dailey of Outback Power Systems and we are looking at the Outback Radian 8048 hybrid inverter. This is a 100% pre-wired system that greatly reduces installation time and cost. The package comes with the inverter, 2 FM100 charge controllers, and the Mate-3S for system configuration and remote monitoring.
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