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Q Cells Duo-cell All Black Solar Panels - PEG Solar
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4 views • October 16, 2018
http://pegsolar.com/
In the video, Joe interviews Matthias from Q-cells. Matthias introduces the Q-cells duo-cell all-black solar panel that uses Quantum technology to produce up to 340W per panel. This panel is made in the USA at Q-cells' new Georgia factory..
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading solar power company specializing in off-the-grid and battery backup systems. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
In the video, Joe interviews Matthias from Q-cells. Matthias introduces the Q-cells duo-cell all-black solar panel that uses Quantum technology to produce up to 340W per panel. This panel is made in the USA at Q-cells' new Georgia factory..
P.E.G. Solar is the southeast's leading solar power company specializing in off-the-grid and battery backup systems. Currently serving Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. Get Prepared. Be Empowered.
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