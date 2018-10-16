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Warning! The Republican Party has been taken over by Normal People!
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17 views • October 16, 2018
Trump has drawn into the GOP a new & different set of activists who have overwhelmed the old guard. They will be around long after Trump is gone, and they will radically transform the GOP - for the better.
Fellow [L/l]ibertarians: It's been almost 50 years since the founding of the LP. We aren't going anywhere fast in that vehicle. I'm not suggesting we abandon it. But we need to seize the day, invade the GOP, and ally with the other sane people. Before it's too late.
Fellow [L/l]ibertarians: It's been almost 50 years since the founding of the LP. We aren't going anywhere fast in that vehicle. I'm not suggesting we abandon it. But we need to seize the day, invade the GOP, and ally with the other sane people. Before it's too late.
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