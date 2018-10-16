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Hurricanes HAARP & Judgment of God
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30 views • October 16, 2018
Was Michael controlled weaponized storms?
mostly Bible names.
Michael archangel of God
mocking storms hit Bible belt?
HAARP? heavy military presence?
Jeremiah 30:23 Behold, the whirlwind of the LORD goeth forth with fury, a continuing whirlwind: it shall fall with pain upon the head of the wicked.
Nahum 1:3 The LORD is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked: the LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.
mostly Bible names.
Michael archangel of God
mocking storms hit Bible belt?
HAARP? heavy military presence?
Jeremiah 30:23 Behold, the whirlwind of the LORD goeth forth with fury, a continuing whirlwind: it shall fall with pain upon the head of the wicked.
Nahum 1:3 The LORD is slow to anger, and great in power, and will not at all acquit the wicked: the LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet.
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