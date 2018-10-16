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Full Show – Communist China Is Confidant Their Alliance With The Left Will Defeat America - 10/15/2018
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1086 views • October 16, 2018
Real election meddling is being done in the open as social media sites purge alternative media weeks before the midterms. Correspondingly, hundreds of Facebook pages have been removed simply for being anti-establishment. Joining today’s show is Dr. Steve Pieczenik sharing his powerful insight into the Deep State, Trump's foreign policy, and mystery of the missing Saudi journalist.
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