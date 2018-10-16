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China Is Officially At War With The United States And Is Working With Big Tech
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343 views • October 16, 2018
Dr. Steve Pieczinik joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how China gained control of big tech's internet platforms for censorship by aligning themselves with America's political left.
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