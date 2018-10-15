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Prophecy 24 Beware Yeast Of Pharisees
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10 views • October 15, 2018
Many claim to speak for GOD, but truly have a religious God hating spirit as those who opposed YAHUSHUA (Jesus) when HE walked the earth. Many men and women today carry the Jezebel spirit which persecuted the prophets and YAHUVEH (GOD) is exposing them in this prophecy. HE is also calling many to repentance but judgment should fall.
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