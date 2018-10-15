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One Minute Till midnight - Prophecy Warning
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39 views • October 15, 2018
At midnight, the cry was heard and the bridegroom caught away the bride, and the foolish virgins were left to endure great tribulation. YAHUSHUA (Jesus) demands full obedience and holiness in these end times. Come to know HIS jewish ways, as HE is King of the Jews. All who accepted YAHUSHUA (Jesus) have been grafted in the main vine.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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