© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
News by the Numbers - October 15th - Psychological programming through mass media
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • October 15, 2018
Watch this video on three of the highest-trending news stories of the day and see how they are numerically-related.
www.gematrinator.com/blog
Gematrinator_85: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-i42Y9UyzZF2QeatHmwtg
Learn More about Gematria:
Signs of Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-pOb-0JPcE
Letters & Numbers (Etsy): https://www.etsy.com/listing/591506600/letters-numbers?ref=listings_manager_grid
www.gematrinator.com/blog
Gematrinator_85: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8-i42Y9UyzZF2QeatHmwtg
Learn More about Gematria:
Signs of Time: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-pOb-0JPcE
Letters & Numbers (Etsy): https://www.etsy.com/listing/591506600/letters-numbers?ref=listings_manager_grid
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.