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Don't Muzzle MY Prophets - Amightywind Prophecy
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15 views • October 15, 2018
GOD's true prophets who speak the truth in righteousness, leading souls to YAHUSHUA MASHIACH (Jesus Christ), who teach to keep the commandments, including the true Sabbath day (Friday sundown to Saturday sundown), and repentance of sins are not to be muzzled like an ox. They must speak freely without hindrance the Words of YAH so that the world can be warned, the compromising churches will repent and flee from sin and immorality.
YAHUVEH GOD's judgment is coming quickly to this world.
YAHUVEH GOD's judgment is coming quickly to this world.
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