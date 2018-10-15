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Are you ready for A Shock? - Prophecy Amightywind
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20 views • October 15, 2018
After Gabriel blowed his shofar, a great battle in the heavenlies begun and this earth is already feeling the cataclysmic repercussions. Tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes and will only occur in greater proportions. And yes zombies are real.
Listen to this prophecy and watch the scales fall from your eyes.
http://amightywind.com
Listen to this prophecy and watch the scales fall from your eyes.
http://amightywind.com
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