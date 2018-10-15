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Take Back Everything The Devil Has Stolen - Amightywind Prophecy
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16 views • October 15, 2018
Everything that was stolen from us; our peace, joy, love, zeal for God, heart of obedience, freedom and all, GOD is commanding us to take it all back in the name of YAHUSHUA (Jesus). A Prophecy of hope and Godly fear.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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