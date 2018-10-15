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Rise Up Tell The Heathen To Shut Up In MY Name!
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9 views • October 15, 2018
Volcanoes are about to blow and earthquakes are about to happen in a way this world has never seen. Come into the arms of YAHUSHUA (Jesus) for HE and the Heavenly Father are very angry. HE is calling many to repentance before it too later. A Prophecy bringing the unbeliever to his and her knees.
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