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Hold On Tight To The Hem of MY Garment - Amightywind Prophecy
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10 views • October 15, 2018
YAHUSHUA (Jesus) desires for us to wrestle with HIM for our blessings in these end times. It only proves our faith and makes it stronger. It is not as easier as gently knocking for your blessings but keep pounding on heaven's door. You will not be denied. Always pray "I ask, as it lines up with the will of God." It is YAH's will be done, not ours.
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