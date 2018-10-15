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Will You Prove You Love ME? - Prophecy Amightywind
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8 views • October 15, 2018
YAHUSHUA (Jesus) proved his love for us at the cross of calvary. Will we prove our love for HIM? HIS bride will. A prophecy revealing the heart of GOD.
http://amightywind.com
http://amightywind.com
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