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Dan Dicks Responds To The FACEBOOK PURGE - Internet Bill Of Rights Is NOT What We Need!
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395 views • October 15, 2018
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth goes live on RT International to discuss the recent purging of his facebook page while at the same time providing free market ideals as a solution to the current trend of major tech companies banning political thought and opinion.
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