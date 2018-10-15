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BREAKING: Saudi Arabia Admits Rogue Group Killed Journalist Khashoggi
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249 views • October 15, 2018
A new report claims the Saudi government is preparing to admit that Mr. Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong. Alex breaks down the multiple angles the MSM will use to try to spin this against President Trump.
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