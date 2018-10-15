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Treasure Hunters Believe FBI Stole Their Civil War Gold
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22 views • October 15, 2018
More corruption at the FBI? A stash of $250M worth of gold lost at the Battle of Gettysburg appears to have been stolen by the FBI.
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