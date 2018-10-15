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The ALEX JONES Show (FULL SHOW) MONDAY 10/15/18 INFOWARS
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166 views • October 15, 2018
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SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM ALEX JONES
22 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SOCIAL MEDIA SITES OPENLY MEDDLING IN ELECTION
WASHINGTON TIMES JOURNALIST KHASHOGGI POSSIBLY MURDERED IN
"INTERROGATION GONE WRONG"?
TRUMP 60 MINUTES ANALYSIS
Guests:
Joey Gibson of Patriots For Prayer, GibsonForFreedom.com
Steve Pieczenick
4th Hour Host:
Matt Bracken
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM ALEX JONES
22 DAYS TO MIDTERMS
SOCIAL MEDIA SITES OPENLY MEDDLING IN ELECTION
WASHINGTON TIMES JOURNALIST KHASHOGGI POSSIBLY MURDERED IN
"INTERROGATION GONE WRONG"?
TRUMP 60 MINUTES ANALYSIS
Guests:
Joey Gibson of Patriots For Prayer, GibsonForFreedom.com
Steve Pieczenick
4th Hour Host:
Matt Bracken
PATRIOTS - GET THE TRUTH OUT!
PLEASE POST LINKS TO THIS SHOW IN YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA & THANKS FOR WATCHING!
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