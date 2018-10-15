© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show: Who is Behind Alt-Media Purge? Are Websites Next?
Follow
0
Share
Report
23 views • October 15, 2018
Forget the nonsense about anti-social media companies exercising their “private privilege” to censor. The purge of over 800 alt-media — from across the political spectrum — was coordinated by media, Facebook & Twitter and the blacklist was published by Washington Post 2 years ago. Then, Gerald Celente on the Federal Reserve, its bubble and the crashing real estate market in China & USA. And, President Trump devastates Leslie Stahl on climate change and other issues.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.