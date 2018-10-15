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Celente: Global Bubble Bursting, Fed is Holding the Pin
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60 views • October 15, 2018
Gerald Celente, TrendsResearch.com, on what’s ahead as the Federal Reserve is crashing the debt & real estate bubble it created worldwide. As President said, China is already entering “Great Depression” era decline. What does it mean for the economy & war?
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