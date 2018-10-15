© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elizabeth Warren Exposed as a a liar in One Minute
Follow
0
Share
Report
39 views • October 15, 2018
Senorita #ElizabethWarren Just proved to the world she is a liar.
MOST European whites are .19% Warren's DNA 'Claims' she is 1.5% to .09% (Whiter than most) and that minute amount is most likely Hispanic.
So, your mother was Native American?
But you are not?
Explain this:
MOST European whites are .19% Warren's DNA 'Claims' she is 1.5% to .09% (Whiter than most) and that minute amount is most likely Hispanic.
So, your mother was Native American?
But you are not?
Explain this:
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.