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IDEOLOGY ... 2018 ... Steve Bannon RATTLES ON how the strategy that elected Trump is going global
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6 views • October 15, 2018
The ABC's Sarah Ferguson speaks with political strategist Steve Bannon, the man who helped get Trump elected to the Whitehouse and is now attempting to stir a global populist revolution. He says he believes Australia is ripe for a working-class revolution as the influence of China grows. https://youtu.be/umrelwizB_Y ... The Media AVOID important issues.
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