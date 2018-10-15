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Bill Clinton Lies about sex with Monica then tells the truth
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20 views • October 15, 2018
Government - Bill Clinton Lies about sex with Monica then tells the truth
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bill Clinton as President had Sex with Intern Monica Lewinsky, in the White House
Lied about it and after he new he was caught admitted to his actions (adultery)
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
Bill Clinton as President had Sex with Intern Monica Lewinsky, in the White House
Lied about it and after he new he was caught admitted to his actions (adultery)
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