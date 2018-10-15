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Kidnapped Pastor Kneels in Prayer After Trump Brings Turkey to Its Knees
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153 views • October 15, 2018
President Trump met with the pastor he freed who had worked for over 20 years in Turkey. The Turkish President wanted a radical Imam being protected by the CIA in the US so badly that he kidnapped the pastor for ransom. Who is the radical Imam and how is he getting over $750M in taxpayer funds to “educate” American children?
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