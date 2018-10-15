Kavanaugh Confirmation SORCERY: Numerology, Freemasons & Moon Magick

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In this video, we break down the concrete numerology which was incorporated into the Brett Kavanaugh nomination, confirmation hearings, and Confirmation ritual.
It's my opinion that This entire confirmation circus Was designed for the sole purpose to generate an extreme amount of emotion or fuel, which was to be harvested And utilized by the current administration.