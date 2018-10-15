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IT'S JUST MORE, WAR ON,WE THE PEOPLE.BY ALLOWING THIS FAILED WAR ON DRUGS IT BRINGS MORE OF THE BLACK MARKET
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13 views • October 15, 2018
GOOD MORNING, #WWG1WGA ,MAY YOU ALL GET THE HELP YOU, NEED & .DESERVE ,OPIOID CRISIS, IT'S JUST MORE, WAR ON,WE THE PEOPLE.BY ALLOWING THIS FAILED WAR ON DRUGS IT BRINGS MORE OF THE BLACK MARKET CONTINUE TO GROW. LETS THE GANGS TO FERRULES AND VIOLENCE ON WE THE PEOPLE. STOP THE WAR ON WE THE PEOPLE. BY STOPPING YOUR FAILED WAR ON DRUGS FROM THE LAST 48 YEARS-IN JESUS NAME AMEN !
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