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Are we Living in a Nation of Wimps? Good Morning Liberty 10-15-18
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17 views • October 15, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin discusses one of the greatest challenges for the Constitution and liberty - a willingness, or lack of it, of people who believe in liberty to take a stand in support of it. Is this a consistent pattern in human nature? The “Muse of the American Revolution” sure thought so.
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