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What if... (KEEP YOUR FREEDOMS NOW OR FOREVER LOSE THEM!)
Socialism Leads to Communism
Socialism Leads to Communism
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7 views • October 15, 2018
To praise something you don’t know anything about and never experiencing it, is like walking on fire blindfolded hoping you don’t get burn. And this is where I come.

Please sit, relax, and buckle up! You’re about to be awakened as never before and your life will never be the same again!
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communismcubasocialismfidel castro
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy