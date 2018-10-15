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What if... (KEEP YOUR FREEDOMS NOW OR FOREVER LOSE THEM!)
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7 views • October 15, 2018
To praise something you don’t know anything about and never experiencing it, is like walking on fire blindfolded hoping you don’t get burn. And this is where I come.
Please sit, relax, and buckle up! You’re about to be awakened as never before and your life will never be the same again!
Please sit, relax, and buckle up! You’re about to be awakened as never before and your life will never be the same again!
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