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BREAKING: Boston Globe Retracts Elizabeth Warren “Native American” Ancestry Claim. Analysis Reveals She Is One Of Whitest In US
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1336 views • October 15, 2018
The Boston Globe has retracted the reported results of a DNA test for Senator Elizabeth Warren. She tweeted at President Trump calling on him to donate to the charity of her choice now that she has “evidence” to back up her claim. Alex reveals the math behind her DNA results!
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