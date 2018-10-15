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Dan Bongino: Obama Will Be a Cautionary Tale Like Jimmy Carter
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14 views • October 15, 2018
"The Obama people apparently think Obama was 10 to 20 years too early, Maureen Dowd surmised ... Obama's presidency will be remembered by history as a cautionary tale ... history will tell that tale. Just like they tell that tale now about Jimmy Carter." —Dan Bongino
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